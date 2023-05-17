Punjab govt demands PTI to handover ‘terrorists hiding in Zaman Park within 24 hours’

Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir addressing a press conference. — Screengrab/Geo News

The interim Punjab government has given a 24-hour deadline to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hand over the "30-40 terrorists that have taken refuge" at the former prime minister's Zaman Park residence in Lahore to the police.



“PTI should handover these terrorists or the law will take its course,” said Caretaker Information Minister Aamir Mir while addressing a press conference in Lahore. He also added that the government was aware about the presence of these "terrorists" as it had credible intelligence reports.

"The intelligence report that has come is very alarming," said Mir. He added that the agencies were able to confirm the presence of the "terrorists" in Zaman Park through geo-fencing.

“PTI is starting to behave like a non-state actor,” said Mir. He added that the PTI chief has been targeting the military since over a year and urged the party to hand over the “terrorists”.



"The PTI leadership had planned the attack before the arrest [of Imran Khan]," said Mir.



The interim information minister shared that attacks on military installations were carried out during May 09 violent protests under a set plan, adding that the government has adopted a “zero tolerance policy" towards it and interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has given a “freehand” to the Punjab Police to deal with “arsonists”.



“Multiple people were in touch with Zaman Park during the attack on the Corps Commander House. They will be made an example so that no one will carry out such an act in the future,” said Mir.



The interim information minister also shared that it has been decided that those who attacked military installations will be tried in military courts.

"Those who have been arrested so far are being fully scrutinised. Cases are being forwarded after 100% confirmation [of their involvement]," said Mir.

The minister added that the "PTI miscreants" crossed a "red line" on May 9. He added that over 3,400 attackers have been arrested and 254 cases have been registered.

Out of those, 795 attackers have been identified and 78 have been physically remanded. He added that 906 miscreants have been judicially remanded while the arrest of other miscreants is ongoing.

"Those who challenged the writ of the state will be made to run in such a way that they will be able to participate in the Olympics," said Mir.



He claimed that the attack could have been easily prevented, but the caretaker CM had barred the Punjab Police from using weapons. He backed his statement by saying that the caretaker government was avoiding bloodshed in the province.