Wednesday May 17, 2023
Tom Hanks makes shocking revelation about AI technology in movies

Tom Hanks has recently opened up about using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to recreate his image in movies even after his death.

During his appearance on latest episode of The Adam Buxton podcast, the Forrest Gump actor said, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology.”

Hanks disclosed that he has teamed up with director Robert Zemeckis for new movie Here that will probably use AI technology for the movie to “de-age” him.

The Sleepless in Seattle actor continued, “I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but my performances can go on and on and on.”

Hanks pointed out that Hollywood agents are already making contracts to safeguard the rights of “celebrities” from the impact of AI technology.

“I can tell you that there [are] discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property,” stated The Terminal actor.

”What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” said the 66-year-old.

Hanks added, “Outside of the understanding that it’s been done by AI or deep fake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone and it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality.”

“And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one.”

