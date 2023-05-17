Timothée Chalamet reveals what drew him to Wonka role

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet reveals why he took Wonka role in a prequel musical movie, based on the characters from Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.



In a new interview with Vogue, Chalamet said, “To work on something that will have an uncynical young audience, that was just a big joy. “

The actor admitted, “That’s why I was drawn to it.”

“In a time and climate of intense political rhetoric, when there’s so much bad news all the time, this is hopefully going to be a piece of chocolate,” added Chalamet.

According to Deadline, Wonka is directed by Paul King and written by King and Simon Farnaby.

The movie, which is going to release on December 15, has an amazing cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, Matt Lucas, Natasha Rothwell, Tom Davis, Mathew Baynton and Simon Farnaby.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant will reportedly depict an Oompa-Loompa.

Last month, an extended trailer was “previewed” at CinemaCon, which showed the “initiation of the chocolate maker”.

It is pertinent to mention that the two movies were inspired by Roald Dahl’s book, published in 1964.

The first one had Gene Wilder in the role of Willy Wonk in the Mel Stuart-directed movie, released in 1971.

The second movie, which was released in 2005, was directed by Tim Burton and Johnny Depp played the role of Wonka.