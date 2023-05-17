 
Royals
Wednesday May 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain unhurt after catastrophic car chase

Prince Harry and his wife avoided a car crash after they were chased by paparazzi photographers in New York.

Their spokesperson said the couple and Meghan's mother were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase". 

According to their spokesperson, it occurred after the couple had attended an awards ceremony held in New York by the Ms. Foundation for Women, where Meghan was honoured for her work.

Pictures that have appeared on social media have shown Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, in a taxi.

"Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers."

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moved to the United States partly because of what they described as intense media harassment.

The prince has long spoken out about his anger about press intrusion which he blames for the death of his mother Princess Diana, who was killed when her limousine crashed as it sped away from chasing paparazzi in Paris.

