Thursday May 18, 2023
HBO boss Casey Bloys reflects on 'WGA' strike

Thursday May 18, 2023

HBO CEO Casey Bloys aims to settle issues with the Writers Guild of America strike that has put Hollywood on the back foot.

"First, let me just start by saying I am hopeful that a fair resolution is found soon with writers that would, of course, return talent to this stage," the chief executive added.

"Let's be honest, making this a far more entertaining show. Until then, you're kind of stuck with me and my clips."

It is pertinent to mention here it is the first writers’ strike in 15 years.

In other news, the writers' strike has paralyzed the late-night shows.

But, NBC's hosts Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have decided to take care of staff pay during the closure.

The staffers' meetings of Fallon's Tonight Show and Meyers' Late Night after the WGA strike have informed them that the studio will pay employees for two weeks.

Later, Meyers and Fallon will pitch in for their workers' third-week salaries, including employees' health insurance, until September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

