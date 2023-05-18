Shakira and Gisele Bundchen hang out together with kids in Miami

Shakira and Gisele Bündchen enjoyed a girls’ night out with their kids in Miami Beach on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023.



In pictures obtained by Page Six, the Whenever Wherever singer, 46, was accompanied by her sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, as she joined the Brazilian supermodel with her brood, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

The group was spotted exiting Japanese restaurant Makoto, where they all had dinner together.

The former Victoria Secret’s model kept it casually chic in a pair of cropped jeans and a loose-fitting white button-down shirt, paired with delicate flats. Benjamin was dressed in a half tie-dye tee with a pair of grey shorts, meanwhile Vivian donned a floral summer dress with a cream upper on top.

The Grammy-winning artist was also dressed in comfortable fashion, rocking a grey-blue shift dress beneath an open plaid shirt and white sneakers. Milan was in matching black shorts and hoodie under a white tee; Sasha wore similar black shorts and paired a patterned white tee.

The two Latin women recently got out of long-term relationships.

Shakira had a high-profile break-up with former footballer, Gerard Piqué, with whom she was together for nearly 12 years and share two sons. The athlete allegedly cheated on the musician with 23-year-old PR student, Clara Chia. Following the breakup, the singer moved to Miami from Spain to start her life anew.

Meanwhile, Bündchen divorced Tom Brady in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, with whom she shared Ben and Vivian. The two have remained friendly after their split as they continue to co-parent their kids and even praise each other on social media.