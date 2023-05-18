 
Royals
Thursday May 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry sitting with family he 'crossed an ocean to escape'

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 18, 2023

Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’
Prince Harry sitting with family he ‘crossed an ocean to escape’

Experts believe Prince Harry recently sat and celebrated a relationship with King Charles, despite “crossing an ocean to escape” him.

Associate opinions editor Autumn Brewington weighed in on it all, and provided his unfiltered opinion via a piece for The Washington Post.

He started everything off by bashing the Duke of Sussex for ‘wanting it all’ and went as far as to ask, “After ditching their royal duties, could they not just go be wealthy, healthy and happy? And stop looking back? Nope. Or, at least, not yet.”

The writer referenced Prince Harry’s earlier accusations about the Windsors in his piece and recalled how ‘toxic’ and ‘stuck’ they seemed to Prince Harry.

At the time he even went as far as to say he wants “a family, not an institution.”

In the eyes of Mr Brewington, “We don’t need to know which side snubbed the other to understand the ugly compromise” at the time of the Coronation.

Because he returned for his father, “while saying little about the monarchy he and his wife crossed an ocean to escape.”

