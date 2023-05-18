 
pakistan
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Bajaur shootout

ZZZarmeen Zehra

Thursday May 18, 2023

Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on July 2, 2014. — Reuters

  • ISPR says one terrorist killed during fire exchange.
  • Sanitisation of area being carried out, says ISPR. 
  • "Security forces determined to eliminate menace of terrorism."

One Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during a fire exchange that took place between the terrorists and security forces in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday. 

The military's media wing, in a statement, said the fire exchange took place in the general area of Loesam in the Bajaur District. 

The statement said that the troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, killing one militant during the shootout. 

"However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafiq Ur Rehman (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat," said the ISPR. 

It further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and these sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, read the statement. 

On May 13, six soldiers and a civilian embraced martyrdom during a clearance operation at a Frontier Corps compound in the Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan. 

According to the ISPR, the operation had begun on Friday after the repulsion of the “initial onslaught of terrorists” was completed early Saturday morning.

“The complex clearance operation involved hostage rescue operation as well to save three families from a residential block. The terrorists had not even spared children of their horrendous approach,” said the ISPR.

The military’s media wing shared that all six terrorists in the compound, who were well-equipped, were killed by the security forces. It added that the “necessary intelligence follow-up” is underway to “trace their linkages and arrest facilitators and expose their sponsors”.

“In the process of clearance operation, seven sons of the soil including a civilian have embraced shahadat while another six individuals including a woman have been injured,” added the statement.

