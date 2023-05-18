Lizzo confesses fitness helps me shift ‘my mind’, not ‘my body’

 
Lizzo believes fitness is more about improving mental health than getting slim.

Lately, the About Damn Time hit-maker reacted to a video that TikTok user @tiffriahgrande made about her fitness journey as she said she wasn’t looking to “escape fatness” by exercise but wanted to be “healthy”.

Following this clip, Lizzo responded, “I just wanted to stitch this to show support to you because this creator, specifically, said, I'm looking for people that I can resonate with.”

Agreeing to the user, the Truth Hurts singer continued, “I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they're doing is to be thin.”

“I'm not trying to be thin. I don't ever want to be thin. Yes, I'm used to fluctuating,” disclosed the 35-year-old.

Lizzo pointed out, “As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously.”

“I've always loved moving my body, I've always loved working out. I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin,” explained the musician.

Interestingly, Lizzo mentioned that she observed a difference in her mental health whenever she does workout.

“Exercise has helped me shift my mind, not my body. My body is going to change, everyone's bodies change. That's life,” stated the songstress.

In the end, Lizzo urged her fans and followers “to work on themselves from the inside out”.

“Everything I eat, everything I do, every time I move my body, it's all for my mental health. If this ain't happy, none of this is happy,” concluded the singer.

