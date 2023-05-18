Jason Momoa dishes on his rivalry with Australians

 
Jason Momoa has recently addressed his rivalry with Australia on Thursday.

In a new interview with Herald Sun, the Aquaman star said, “There is one thing he will always be against.”

The Game of Thrones star revealed, “I won’t be supporting Australia in the Bledisloe Cup.”

The actor was spotted spending time with Taika Waititi, Cliff Curtis and former All Black captain Tana Umaga over the weekend.

“I mean these are my cousins, I mean Maori and Kanaka Maoli (Indigenous Hawaiians) – we are one and the same. They are just the smaller version of Hawaiians,” remarked Jason.

Meanwhile, the actor was slated to host Shark Week on the Discovery Channel.

“As the host of Shark Week, I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” added Jason.

It is reported that the actor will be featured in the segments, which will promote unexplored aquatic locales.

