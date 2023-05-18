Ben Affleck finds comfort in Jennifer Garner's company after feud with Lopez?

Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez sparked split rumours again after an awkward moment.

Affleck and Lopez's romantic journey may take a new turn soon as the couple are reportedly not happy with each other and having feud on spending time together.



The batman star and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who are friendly exes, were seen enjoying outing after dropping off their son to school in Los Angeles amid reports of Affleck's tense moment with wife Jennifer Lopez.



Affleck and Garner met in Los Angeles to spend time with their child amid rumours of his rift with Jennifer Lopez.



Garner and Affleck, who were married from 2005 to 2018, had a rough time during their marriage due to the actor's alcoholism. The two have had an amicable relationship for some time now and share time together with their children.



Affleck, 50, and Garner, 51, put on an amicable display after dropping off their 11-year-old son Samuel to school in Brentwood, California on Wednesday morning. The two-time Oscar winner and Yes Day actress - who split after a decade of marriage in 2015, were seen enjoying a chat.



Affleck looked dashing as he wore a navy flannel under a grey coat and a pair of dark-wash jeans while Garner also cut a casual figure in a fitted sweater, black leggings ad sneakers.

It comes after Affleck and Lopez were caught passionately arguing in Beverly Hills. The couple, who tied the knot last year, are still trying to adjust with each other as it seems everything is not as smooth sailing as it should be.