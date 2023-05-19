Govt's negotiation team to visit Zaman Park for talks with PTI

Police personnel are searching commuters at Sundar Das Road near Zaman Park in Lahore on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. — PPI

Team to discuss Zaman Park search operation with PTI representatives.

400 police personnel are likely to be part of search at Zaman Park, sources say.

Mohsin Naqvi heads meeting to review progress of prosecution of accused.

A negotiation team headed by Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa will reach Zaman Park today after the Friday prayers on the instructions of Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The government’s team is likely to reach Zaman Park around 2:00pm and will discuss the Zaman Park search operation with PTI representatives, government sources told Geo News.



If both sides agree, 400 police personnel are likely to be part of the search, the sources added.

Ahead of the meeting, the road between Mall Road and Dharmapura in Lahore have been closed off by the police, while all the roads leading to Zaman Park have been cordoned off.

During a meeting today, the caretaker CM ordered that the cases registered against the miscreants must be pursued with full force and that the “fugitive criminals” should be arrested as soon as possible.

Furthermore, during the meeting to review the progress of search of perpetrators involved in the violent protests following Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, several other decisions were made.

Members of the meeting decided on the approval of cash prizes for those identifying the accused persons involved in terrorist incidents.

The participants of the meeting also expressed concerns over the alleged illegal facilitation of those who attacked the office of the Inter-services Intelligence (ISI) office in Faisalabad.

Those accused of being involved in the attack include Ali Afzal Sahi, who is the close relative of a judge, amongst others.

It was also decided in the session that a reference would be sent against a judge for providing extraordinary facilities to terrorists, while the “illegal and unconstitutional facilitation” of those accused of the violence will also be challenged.

“Facilitation of the suspects is equivalent to murder of justice,” the meeting decided.

The development comes a day after Punjab Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir said that law enforcers will conduct a search operation at PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Lahore residence after his permission and in front of cameras to apprehend "terrorists".

"We [the interim government] have decided that instead of a head-on collision, we will send a delegation to Khan sahab under the supervision of the Lahore commissioner," Mir told Geo News' Shahzeb Khanzada.

Mir during the show also shared that interim CM Naqvi had conducted a meeting yesterday, in which it was decided that a delegation would take an appointment from Khan's team and meet him after Friday prayers today.

"They will ask him [Khan] to allow them to conduct a search operation. A police party — comprising 400 personnel — will accompany the delegation as there is a reported presence of terrorists," he said.

Khan yesterday asked law enforcers to conduct a search operation at his residence but noted that they should carry valid search warrants with them.

"If he does not permit the delegation to conduct the search, then we will decide our strategy, but for now, we will want things to be conducted in a positive manner," the minister added.