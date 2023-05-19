DJ Khaleed talks losing over 15 lbs. with golfing adventures

DJ Khaleed has just weighed in on his love for golfing, and its ability to help him lose almost 15 pounds.

He broke everything during an interview with People magazine, all while explaining his daily routines.

The music executive weighed in on his efforts, as well as where golfing fits into his morning routine, with People magazine.

He started everything off by saying, “Some people go to yoga, some people go to the gym. And I love everybody's choices.”

“Because I've been to yoga, I've been to the gym, but I play golf and it's been working for me.”

“I love the game and I love what it's doing for me to move my body,” he added. “I'm more flexible,” and “that wasn't even me going into golf thinking I'm trying to get rid of weight. It naturally happened.”

During the course of his chat, Khaleed also called golfing his ‘ticket to remaining “pure.”

Just like when “you ever worked out, and then after you take a shower and then you brush your teeth? You know what I'm saying? And you put that white tee on and you might put on something like comfortable shorts? That feeling.”

“It's just pure, it's just clean. I don't know how to explain it, man. I don't want to get too deep. Me, I'm always going to give it to you pure.”