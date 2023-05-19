 
Royals
Friday May 19, 2023
Samantha reacts to Meghan Markle’s car chase claims

Friday May 19, 2023

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has reacted to Duchess of Sussex’s claims regarding alleged car chase, saying she should not be acting "like the victim".

Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, Samantha said, “Oh my goodness from the stories of wearing Diana's perfume on their first date to being seen in photographs mimicking her every move to reportedly even in Spare channelling Diana and putting her hands on stones.

"I think there seems to be an obsession, let's not forget the lifetime drama escaping the palace, when at the end of the drama she is depicted dying similarly to how Diana did.

"I think all along there have been indictors, comments, remarks, complaints reaching out to evoke the death of Diana, tragically, sadly this poor woman Princess Diana is being evoked for convenience seemingly every time Harry and Meghan don't get their way or they want a PR opportunity."

Earlier, following the alleged incident, Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, “the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Doria Ragland were involved in a terrifying paparazzi car chase involving six blacked out vehicles in a chase that could have been fatal.”

