Photo agency ridicules Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over car chase footage demand

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received scathing response from photo agency after they demanded them to hand them over the footage of their New York car chase.

After denying the claims of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they were involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase after leaving a gala in New York, the company refused to hand over the video of the alleged incident.

The lawyers of the duo told the agency to provide them of all the “photos and videos” they have of the car chase their “freelance photographers” took of them, according to TMZ.

“We hereby demand that Backgrid immediately provide us with copies of all photos, videos, and/or films taken last night by the freelance photographers after the couple left their event and over the next several hours,” they said.

Clapping back at their “demand,” Photo Agency Backgrid USA said, “In America, as I’m sure you know, property belongs to the owner of it: Third parties cannot just demand it be given to them, as perhaps Kings can do.”

They further ridiculed the couple, saying, “Perhaps you should sit down with your client and advise them that his English rules of royal prerogative to demand that the citizenry hand over their property to the Crown were rejected by this country long ago. We stand by our founding fathers.”

In their initial response of the incident, the company told Entertainment Tonight that they will look into the matter while noting that they value “transparency and ethics in journalism.”

However, they claimed that the photographers present at the incident told them that there were “no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident.”

“The photographers have reported feeling that the couple was not in immediate danger at any point,” the company added in their statement while dismissing the claims of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The agency also said that some of their hired photographers alleged that one of the “four SUVs” from the Duke of Sussex’s security escort were driving in a manner which can be “perceived as reckless."