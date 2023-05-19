 
Friday May 19, 2023
'Not afraid of death', JI's Sirajul Haq says after escaping suicide attack

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq addresses a public gathering in Zhob, on May 19, 2023. — Twitter/@JIPOfficial
  • Suicide bomber attacked JI chief's convoy in Zhob.
  • Haq and people in his vehicle remained safe.
  • At least seven people sustained injuries in attack.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq said Friday he is not afraid of dying after narrowly escaping a suicide attack that targeted his convoy in Balochistan's Zhob.

The suicide bomber exploded himself right beside his vehicle, which according to Saleem Safi was not bulletproof, but fortunately, everyone inside it remained safe.

However, at least seven people were injured and among them, four were said to be in critical condition.

Smoke arises near JI chief's vehicle after suicide bomber attacks Sirajul Haq's convoy in Zhob, on May 19, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — Author
The damaged vehicle in which JI chief Sirajul Haq was travelling in Zhob, on May 19, 2023. — Author
Footage showed smoke rising close to the vehicle in which the JI chief was purportedly travelling. As the smoke cleared, a dead body, allegedly that of the attacker could be seen.

"I am not afraid of death. The decision of my life and death rests with Allah," the former provincial minister told a public gathering, which went on as scheduled despite the suicide attack.

The JI chief slammed the incumbent rulers for ongoing inflation and dismal economic situation, saying that a "self-serving group has taken the country hostage".

"If the people choose the right representatives, the country can develop and prosper," Haq added.

Meanwhile, JI spokesperson Qaiser Sharif said a few vehicles had also been damaged in the attack.

The latest attack on a political personality comes as the nation witnesses a rise in terrorism, with security forces ramping up operations to defeat militants.

Condemnation of attack

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the incident and directed the Balochistan government to investigate the attack from all angles and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also prayed for the complete and quick recovery of the injured.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo also condemned the attack and expressed grief over the injuries.

"Terrorists want to achieve their evil goals by spreading unrest. We will not allow terrorist elements and their handlers to succeed in their impure objectives," he asserted.

President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari strongly also condemned the suicide attack.

In a message issued here by the party secretariat, Zardari said the planners of the suicide attack should be arrested and brought to justice.

He expressed good wishes for the JI chief and prayed for the speedy recovery who were injured in the attack.

