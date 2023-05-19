 
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
Nam Joo Hyuk from ‘Start-Up’ ends his military training

Friday May 19, 2023

Before he enlisted, the actor wrapped up filming for his new Dinsey+ original show
Well-known South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk has ended his military training. He has officially taken on the role of military officer and has been placed in the 32nd Infantry Division.

A spokesperson from his agency SOOP Entertainment released a brief statement announcing the news on May 18th. “Nam Joo Hyuk has been assigned to the 32nd Infantry Division.”

The military police unit is located in Geumnam, Sejong Special Self-Governing City. The unit is responsible for the defence of the Sejong, Daejeon and Chungnam regions. The actor officially enlisted on March 20th and he ended up getting accepted into the military police force previously this year.

Earlier he completed five weeks of basic training which was followed by secondary military police training which he completed when he was assigned to a battalion at the Army General Administration School.

Before he enlisted, the actor wrapped up filming for his new Dinsey+ original show Vigilante. The series follows an investigator who works at the Metropolitan Police Department as he attempts to track down the Vigilante, an entity that takes it upon itself to bring justice to wrongdoers.

