 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday May 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans call out inappropriate behavior at K-pop soloist Jackson Wang’s concert

By
Web Desk

Friday May 19, 2023

The fan can be seen reaching for his face which Jackson brushes off and even touches his inner thigh
The fan can be seen reaching for his face which Jackson brushes off and even touches his inner thigh

K-pop soloist Jack Wang’s fans have been upset because of the recent interactions that have been taking place at his concerts. It has also started a debate over boundaries between fans and artists and what is appropriate.

The rapper is in the middle of his Magic Man world tour for which he has been travelling all across the globe to different cities. For this section of his tour, he first visited Brazil where he brought in a very special guest, a well-known musician and DJ, Alok.

Throughout his show, the rapper chooses to bring in fans on stage for two of his songs and serenades them. He did the same at the concert in Brazil, but the situation grew uncomfortable when the fan got touchy with him while he sang I Love You 3000.

The fan can be seen reaching for his face which Jackson brushes off and even touches his inner thigh, which he laughs off and pulled her legs over him instead. While some claimed that the moment was cute, others pointed out that while the fan could refuse to go on stage, but Jackson had no choice but to bear the inappropriate gestures being forced his way.

More From Entertainment:

Police to request arrest warrant for ‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In

Police to request arrest warrant for ‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In
Harrison Ford says farewell to Indiana Jones: ‘I Need to Rest a Little Bit’

Harrison Ford says farewell to Indiana Jones: ‘I Need to Rest a Little Bit’
Viola Davis confronts Hollywood's dearth of roles for black women over 50

Viola Davis confronts Hollywood's dearth of roles for black women over 50
Nam Joo Hyuk from ‘Start-Up’ ends his military training

Nam Joo Hyuk from ‘Start-Up’ ends his military training
Sean Penn voices support for Hollywood writers

Sean Penn voices support for Hollywood writers

Amber Heard looks happy while Johnny Depp enjoys successful premiere of new film

Amber Heard looks happy while Johnny Depp enjoys successful premiere of new film
Stormzy finds himself stuck between two cars in new awkward photos

Stormzy finds himself stuck between two cars in new awkward photos
Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Charlize Theron showers praises on Vin Diesel after 'Fast X' premier

Prince Harry felt 'sick' when William blamed absence on Kate Middleton video

Prince Harry felt 'sick' when William blamed absence on Kate Middleton
Ben Affleck tired of Jennifer Lopez 'diva demands', wants to 'slow down' video

Ben Affleck tired of Jennifer Lopez 'diva demands', wants to 'slow down'
Taylor Lautner revisits Twilight fame, ‘only fond memories’ now

Taylor Lautner revisits Twilight fame, ‘only fond memories’ now
Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival

Karlie Kloss shows off her baby bump at Cannes Film Festival