Fans call out inappropriate behavior at K-pop soloist Jackson Wang’s concert

The fan can be seen reaching for his face which Jackson brushes off and even touches his inner thigh

K-pop soloist Jack Wang’s fans have been upset because of the recent interactions that have been taking place at his concerts. It has also started a debate over boundaries between fans and artists and what is appropriate.

The rapper is in the middle of his Magic Man world tour for which he has been travelling all across the globe to different cities. For this section of his tour, he first visited Brazil where he brought in a very special guest, a well-known musician and DJ, Alok.

Throughout his show, the rapper chooses to bring in fans on stage for two of his songs and serenades them. He did the same at the concert in Brazil, but the situation grew uncomfortable when the fan got touchy with him while he sang I Love You 3000.

The fan can be seen reaching for his face which Jackson brushes off and even touches his inner thigh, which he laughs off and pulled her legs over him instead. While some claimed that the moment was cute, others pointed out that while the fan could refuse to go on stage, but Jackson had no choice but to bear the inappropriate gestures being forced his way.