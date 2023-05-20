Makkah hotel fire kills 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims. Geo News/File

MAKKAH: A devastating hotel fire in Makkah has killed at least eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims and left several others injured.



Confirming the death toll, the Pakistan Consul Welfare provided details that four of the deceased have been identified, with two hailing from Vihari and the other two from Kasur. The process of identifying the remaining bodies is currently underway.

In response to media inquiries regarding the casualties, the spokesperson for the Foreign Office acknowledged that the death toll has now reached eight, while six individuals are currently receiving medical attention for their injuries.

Swift and decisive action has been taken by the Pakistan Foreign Office in the wake of the tragedy. "Our officials in Jeddah are working closely alongside local authorities to provide extensive support to the victims and their grieving families," the spokesperson assured, underscoring the unwavering commitment to assist those affected during this difficult period.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori expressed profound grief and extended his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. A spokesperson for the governor further reassured, "Governor Tessori stands in unwavering solidarity with the victims' families during this painful hour, offering them his support."