Taylor Swift's concert causes local traffic woes

Taylor Swift's insanely popular Eras Tour made its stop at Gillette Stadium, where fans in thousands lined up to the stadium on Friday, doubling residents of Foxboro, Massachusetts, traffic jams.

"For concerts, it's a completely different group of people. Lots of them have never been here before; they don't know where they're going," Ann-Marie English added. "It's gridlock."

According to NBC, the locals avoided going outside as estimated one hundred thousand Swifties marched upon the city for the megastar concert.

"Chaos. That's all I'm expecting," said Foxboro High School senior Eddie Feldman.

A Dunkin employee added the heavy footfall amid the Carolina singer concert, "I know for a fact we're getting slammed. I worked a concert last year," said April Nisil, a Dunkin employee.

"There's probably going to be nowhere to walk in here," her coworker, Ashley McCormick, chimed in. "It's going to be that hectic."

