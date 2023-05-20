 
sports
Saturday May 20, 2023
Imran Khan Cricket Ground sealed in Karachi

Saturday May 20, 2023

Imran Khan ground in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. — Facebook/AlamgirKhan
As the political temperature is soaring to boiling point amid an ongoing tussle between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East Saturday sealed a cricket ground named after ex-PM Imran Khan in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

The well-equipped cricket ground — which was built by former PTI lawmaker Alamgir Khan from the MNA fund — was sealed for carrying out illegal “commercial activities”.

The former PTI MNA named the sports facility after his party chairman and former Pakistan skipper. According to reports, it was actually a “public park” where nearby residents used to come with their families.

The DMC East received complaints from the residents that the ground was used for commercial purposes instead. The local government body took action against the ground management today and sealed the facility.

According to a DMC spokesperson, the ground's name was also not approved by the district council. The name boards of the ground were demolished and DMC East took the ground under its control.

After local authorities took charge of the ground, the general public will be allowed free entry.

