Sunday May 21, 2023
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes charm 'fears' to fade amid long-absence

GMA3 fallen hosts T.J Holmes and Amy Robach are in a lurch as their bond with fans is at stake due to delays in their comeback.

Speaking to The US Sun, Eric Schiffer, chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, said the scandalous pair's prolonged absence from the airwaves could threaten their emotional tie with the viewers.

"The longer either are off the air, there is a half-life decay that occurs with broadcast personalities, and you lose your audience's emotional tie," the PR guru told the tabloid.

"And your perceived value then slowly, slowly bleeds out because of that."

Moreover, Holmes and Robach are reportedly still far behind in the race of returning to the anchor chair.

"It's been crickets," the PR pro added.

In other news, Robach and Holmes exited from GMA3, and ABC has still not filled in the permanent replacement of the hosts.

The network, it seems, is engaging in experiments as they are putting temporary hosts on the seats of the once-permanent anchors.

Following this, popular instructor Jess Sims is the latest face to join the morning show.

Jess, who boasted half a million followers on Instagram, officially entered the GMA team.

