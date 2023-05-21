 
'Moana's Auli'i Cravalho shares casting update

Moana is returning for the live-action remake at Disney; however, the film's lead star Auli'i Cravalho is not returning to her titular role.

The Disney star took to Instagram to reveal that she would not be part of the remake but instead serve as an executive producer.

"When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role.

"I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell," she added.

The 22-year-old continued, "I am truly honoured to pass this baton to the next young woman of Pacific Island descent to honour our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures, and communities that helped inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come."

"As an executive producer on the film, I cannot wait to help find the next actress to portray Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength," the actor said.

