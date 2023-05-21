 
Sunday May 21, 2023
Amber Heard lands in trouble yet again?

Hollywood actress Amber Heard has apparently landed in trouble yet again following her defamation trial against former husband Johnny Depp.

According to a report by the Blast, local police of Spain visited Amber Heard home in Madrid recently.

The Aquaman actress, who is spending quality time with her daughter in Madrid, initially looked concerned but soon she smiled for the cameras of paparazzi outside the residence.

Amber quietly settles in Spain following Johnny Depp trial, it is reported.

Recently she looked happy and content as the actress was spotted enjoying a day at a park in Madrid, Spain with her daughter Oonagh.

In April, a source close to Amber Heard told People magazine, “She (Amber Heard) has been living in Spain, where she gets more privacy.

“The trial was beyond stressful for her, and she just wanted to start fresh out of the country."

