Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ betrayed by ITV after co-host Holly’s ultimatum

This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield thinks that he was betrayed by the bosses on the show after his resignation. His removal comes following the reported feud with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

It is reported that the duo came to an agreement in a private chat, with Phillip agreeing to step away from the show with the condition that he will get a solo gig and will be considered for other shows as well like Dancing On Ice.

It seems that the host agreed to the ultimatum set by his co-host that either he would leave the show or she would, after presenting for 21 years. He made a post on social media thanking his fans for their support but specifically failed to mention Holly anywhere.

Their long-term friendship is now reported to be in tatters as Phillip failed to inform Holly of his brother’s child sexual abuse case, for which he was just sentenced to twelve years.

A source told The Mirror that: “Phil's fate was decided on Friday. It was a unanimous decision that he had to go. He was upset, but firm that if he was going to walk away he wanted to keep his roles on The Cube, the British Soap Awards, and Dancing on Ice – crucially, with or without Holly. It has all been worked out in the smoothest way possible, but behind the scenes he has told friends he has been hung out to dry. And his friendship with Holly is now in tatters.”