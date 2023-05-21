‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield steps out with his mother after resignation





He was seen looking tense as he spoke on the phone while they sat in a car park

This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield stepped out with his mother after resigning from the show after 21 years. It seems the presenter has made an escape to Cornwall from London to get away from the cameras.

The long-term host seemed to be in a gloomy mood as he sat in a car with his mother the same day the news of his resignation came out. According to reports, the decision was already made on Friday when his co-host gave the ultimatum that either he would leave the show or she would.

After reportedly coming to an agreement over text, he resigned on the condition that he would be given some sort of solo project and would also be considered to present on other shows as well.

He was seen looking tense as he spoke on the phone while they sat in a car park for around two hours, seeming quite dejected as he vaped and stared out at the sea. A source told the Mirror that:

“Phil's fate was decided on Friday. It was a unanimous decision that he had to go. He was upset, but firm that if he was going to walk away he wanted to keep his roles on The Cube, the British Soap Awards, and Dancing on Ice – crucially, with or without Holly. It has all been worked out in the smoothest way possible, but behind the scenes he has told friends he has been hung out to dry. And his friendship with Holly is now in tatters.It is hard to see how it could recover. The fact he chose to pointedly thank people who supported him – and the viewers – without mentioning her says it all.”