Prince William a ‘saving grace’ for the Royal Family

Prince William has reportedly been handed the ‘biggest responsibility’ as the heir, considering the lack of any ‘incoming pomp and circumstance’ that is set to come in the coming years.



Associate editor Gordon Rayner issued these insights about Prince William, and ‘what he ought’ to do for the Firm.

He weighed in on everything, alongside The Telegraph, and started everything off by

In Mr Rayner's eyes, “Assuming the King and Queen enjoy the sort of robust health of their predecessors, there may not be another major royal occasion for 20 years or more.”

“In the past, the monarchy has been able to rely on births, marriages, jubilees and coronations to top up their popularity every decade or so, but we are now entering potentially the longest period in our history without any of them.”

“The King will not have his first major jubilee until 2047, unless the Royal family break with tradition by making a fuss of his 10th anniversary on the throne.”

Even “the Prince and Princess of Wales are not expected to have any more children” considering “Prince George is only nine, meaning it might be two decades or more before he is ready to marry.”

“Courtiers are already talking about ‘the long haul’ of a reign uninterrupted by set piece events,” Mr Rayner warns.

“Trooping the Colour might be a welcome opportunity to polish the armour once a year, but it certainly does not attract a TV audience measured in the billions, nor does it merit a street party.”

“And as they ponder the question of how to keep the country, and the rest of the world, interested and engaged in the Royal family, one name looms large in their conversations: Prince William.”

This is mainly due to the fact that “The King and Queen will be 75 and 76 this year, meaning they will increasingly rely on the Waleses to do the heavy lifting, particularly when it comes to long-haul foreign tours.”

So “The Prince of Wales and his family will be crucial to the success or otherwise of the next chapter in the history of the monarchy.”