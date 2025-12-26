Meghan Markle's quick 'ultimatum' to Prince Harry triggered by viral video

Meghan Markle asked Prince Harry to fix things with his royal relatives

Harry and Meghan's absence from the royal family's Christmas celebrations for the seventh year in a row suggests all isn't well behind the palace walls.

The two love to spend holidays with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this year.

Meanwhile, King Charles invited Prince William, Princess Kate and their children at Sandringham, while the Sussexes were not the part of their celebrations as they were separately enjoying moments many thousands of miles away in Montecito.

According to a new report, the Duchess once gave Harry an ultimatum, demanding him to fix things with the royals before it's too late.

The Duke last attended royal Christmas in 2018, shortly after marrying Meghan. There were whispers he was hoping for a Sandringham invitation this year.

Meghan reportedly issued an ultimatum to her husband to fix things with his royal relatives in the months building up to Christmas in 2023.

The move was said to be promoted by the release of a Family Guy episode that mocked the runaway royals.

In the show, cartoon versions of the Sussexes appear poolside after protagonist Peter Griffin compares himself to the royal couple while sitting at a bar with his friends.

"I'll go it alone, just like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," Griffin declares. The scene cuts to the Sussexes, who are approached by a butler who attempts to hand Harry a stack of envelopes. "Sir, your millions from Netflix for no one knows what," he says.

The cartoon prince responds with a wave saying "put it with the rest of them".

Suddenly an alert on Meghan's phone sounds off causing her to announce: "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."

The clip ends with Harry seemingly expressing some regret over leaving his privileged life in Britain as he announces, "I shouldn't have left the made-up nonsense."

Harry and Meghan's reaction to the clip revealed by the sources at the time, claiming that the episode had "cut the pair deep."

It left the couple "desperate" to put things right.

A source told Closer: "Meghan has distanced herself from the furore for months, but now she's giving Harry an ultimatum and demanding that he do whatever it takes to fix things."

It emerges after the Duchess made her return to Netflix with another edition of her lifestyle show in time for Christmas.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration shows the Duchess create a range of festive-themed crafts and dishes - as well as give a sneak peek into her life in California with Harry.