Prince William, Princess Kate key plans for 2026 come to light

Prince William and Princess Kate are gearing up for a fresh start in 2026 as the powerful royal couple's key plans come to light.

The past two years were pretty challenging for the Wales family. Their world turned upside down when Princess Catherine was diagnosed with cancer alongside King Charles.

After tough medical treatment and suffering from Andrew's scandals, William, Kate, and the royal family will take a sigh of relief in the new year.

As per Jennie Bond, the future King and Queen will carry on with meaningful projects along with their new strategy to create engaging content in order to stay relevant in the era of digital media.

In conversation with the Mirror, the royal expert said, "The prospect of becoming King and Queen in the foreseeable future must always be with them. And it must be rather daunting."

She added, "However, I think they are intent at the moment on making their roles as Prince and Princess of Wales as effective as possible. They both have causes and campaigns that they care about deeply, and that still require their help."

William and Kate are quite vocal about issues like homelessness, mental health, and programs promoting education and early childhood techniques, which will "help keep the monarchy relevant."

"William and Catherine will, of course, hope for the King’s approval. But they are very much their own people, and ultimately they will stick by the decisions they themselves make," Jennie stated.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will continue with their "social media strategy" as it helps them gain the attention of young people, who are the future.

Notably, the most significant change which is set to arrive in their lives is the teenage George, who is turning 13 in July.

The second in line to the throne is "starting a new chapter in his life as he moves to secondary school - and possibly away from home. And that’s going to take a fair bit of readjustment for them all," Jennie said.