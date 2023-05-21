 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday May 21, 2023
By
DWDeutsche Welle

Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation

By
DWDeutsche Welle

Sunday May 21, 2023

Ryan has been a recurring face in This Morning episodes and has frequently hosted the show
Ryan has been a recurring face in 'This Morning' episodes and has frequently hosted the show

Well-known English presenter Rylan Clarke says that he will be stepping away from his BBC Radio 2 show to work on some “other bits and bobs” instead. This announcement comes after Phillip Schofield revealed that he has resigned from This Morning.

After 21 long years on the show, the presenter reportedly came to an agreement with his co-star amid their ongoing feud to leave with the condition that he will be provided with a solo gig and will be considered for appearances on other shows.

34 year old Rylan hosts a show of his own on Saturdays between the slot of three and six but he won't be gracing his listeners with his presence for the next few weeks. He announced the news, saying:

“This is where I should say ladies I won't be catching up with you next week. Because I am off to do some other bits and bobs so I'm not going to be here for a fair few weeks.”

He added: “I just want to say whoever is looking after this seat for a fair few weeks can you please make sure you look after Couch Potatoes.”

Ryan has been a recurring face in This Morning episodes and has frequently hosted the show with Holly as well as other presenters. 

More From Entertainment:

Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'

Harrison Ford reacts to backlash over younger version of him in new 'Indiana Jones'
Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show

Kim Woodburn claims ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby should resign from show
Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”

Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ hailed “the best”
‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield steps out with his mother after resignation

‘This Morning’ co-host Phillip Schofield steps out with his mother after resignation
Gal Gadot celebrates her return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Gal Gadot celebrates her return to 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ betrayed by ITV after co-host Holly’s ultimatum

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ betrayed by ITV after co-host Holly’s ultimatum

Miley Cyrus retires from tours, says it’s ‘isolating’ to be in front of a crowd

Miley Cyrus retires from tours, says it’s ‘isolating’ to be in front of a crowd
Jake Bongiovi shares goofy snap with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi shares goofy snap with fiancée Millie Bobby Brown
Priscilla Presley attends Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation, Riley Keough skips

Priscilla Presley attends Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation, Riley Keough skips
Keith Urban dubs Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as ‘best of the best’ video

Keith Urban dubs Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour as ‘best of the best’
Nick Cannon talks ‘spending the most time’ with baby Onyx: ‘I’m closest to her’

Nick Cannon talks ‘spending the most time’ with baby Onyx: ‘I’m closest to her’
Jessica Alba pens loving note for husband Cash Warren: ‘Love you’

Jessica Alba pens loving note for husband Cash Warren: ‘Love you’