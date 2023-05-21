Rylan Clarke says he will be taking break after Phillip Schofield’s resignation

Ryan has been a recurring face in 'This Morning' episodes and has frequently hosted the show

Well-known English presenter Rylan Clarke says that he will be stepping away from his BBC Radio 2 show to work on some “other bits and bobs” instead. This announcement comes after Phillip Schofield revealed that he has resigned from This Morning.

After 21 long years on the show, the presenter reportedly came to an agreement with his co-star amid their ongoing feud to leave with the condition that he will be provided with a solo gig and will be considered for appearances on other shows.

34 year old Rylan hosts a show of his own on Saturdays between the slot of three and six but he won't be gracing his listeners with his presence for the next few weeks. He announced the news, saying:

“This is where I should say ladies I won't be catching up with you next week. Because I am off to do some other bits and bobs so I'm not going to be here for a fair few weeks.”

He added: “I just want to say whoever is looking after this seat for a fair few weeks can you please make sure you look after Couch Potatoes.”

Ryan has been a recurring face in This Morning episodes and has frequently hosted the show with Holly as well as other presenters.