Imran Khan claims plan afoot to ban PTI amid crackdown on May 9 rioters

In view of the government’s move to try May 9 rioters in military and anti-terrorism courts, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday accused that efforts were being made to "impose a ban" on his party in the country.

He made the remarks during an exclusive interview with CNN. “In order to keep me out [of politics], the entire democratic system is being dismantled,” said the former prime minister — who was ousted from office via a vote o no-confidence in April last year.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on May 13 said that there was no other option but to impose a ban on the PTI following three-day-long violent protests that erupted following the arrest of Khan on May 9.

The violent protests were triggered almost across the country after the PTI chairman was arrested in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case which led to the deaths of at least 10 people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers.

During the protests, the miscreants attacked the civil and military installations including – Corps Commander's House (Jinnah House) in Lahore Cantt and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The military called May 9 "Black Day" and has decided to try the protesters under the Army Act, with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir saying that the legal process in this regard has already begun.

In addition to this, ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also urged the government to deal with the PTI as a terrorist organisation.

In a hard-hitting press conference in Lahore on May 17, the PML-N leader lashed out at the former premier for creating a “scene” at his Zaman Park residence, saying Khan announced a "revolt against the state institutions". She also called for banning the party.

