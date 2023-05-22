Johnny Depp chooses health over Cannes after-party

Johnny Depp is double downing on his priorities as he skipped a late-night bash of his film Jeanne du Barry at the Cannes Film Festival to focus on his “health and rest.”

The megastar, infamous for his love of late-night parties, chose his peaceful hotel room over a loud bash last week.

According to TMZ, the 59-year-old “made the decision to head back to his room early to make sure he got enough rest and to prepare for another day of media interviews.”



The source explained that Johnny has experienced “an evolution in terms of prioritizing his health and rest” while he made his comeback.

Moreover, a tipster tattled to Sunday Mirror that The Pirates of the Caribbean star missing from the Carlton Cannes party for his movie was visible.

“Everyone was expecting Johnny at the dinner,” the source continued. “It’s very rare for the star of the film to not show, but he decided to lay low.”

The insider added, “All eyes are on him and he was worried about anything that could damage his comeback after an overwhelmingly positive reception at the Palais des Festivals opening ceremony. He was also nervous about any tension with guests inside.”