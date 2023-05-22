King Charles wants grandkids to have freedom to marry unlike him

King Charles wants his grandchildren to have the strength and confidence in their lives to do as per their will that he was deprived of while growing up.

The new monarch wants the kids of Prince William and Kate Middleton to not make the same kind of mistakes that he made during his youth, a royal expert claimed.

Speaking in The Fab Five: The King's Children documentary, Chandrika Kaul said that Charles wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to live a life away from the pressures of Royal life.

The modern historian suggested that the King hopes to contribute to his grandchildren in a more "normal" upbringing where they could be able to freely voice their opinions and concerns.

"I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart,” Kaul said.

"What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want.

“And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life,” he added.

To this, commentator Ayesha Hazarika suggested that Charles might also face an issue in helping Prince of Wales ensuring his younger kids that they have an active role in the family as well as in public to play rather than live as “spares” to their elder brother, who is second in line to the British throne.

"Charles, as a good grandfather, will have to explain to the other two that they’re not just spares, they’re not just surplus to requirement,” Hazarika said referring to the kids’ uncle Prince Harry.

To note, the Duke of Sussex recently penned a memoir titled Spare, almost two years after stepping down as senior working royal, in which he wrote how he was secondary to William, who will become the next King after Charles.