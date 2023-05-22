Jennifer Aniston to reunite with David Schwimmer in rom-com: Report

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly gearing up to star in a Hollywood movie.

The Intelligence actor is said to have begged The Morning Show star to sign a romantic comedy with him for years, claimed New Idea Magazine.

After years of persuasion, Schwimmer has finally convinced Aniston and she is “finally accepting scripts” in which she could be paired with the actor.

The outlet revealed that while Schwimmer wants them to reprise their iconic characters from the hit NBC sitcom, Ross Gellar and Rachel Green, Aniston is adamant they do something new.

“This is huge for David,” an insider told the publication. “He’s been on Jen to team up in a movie for years now, but the Friends connection put her off.”

“It took years before Jen was known for anything else but that show and her divorce from Brad [Pitt],” the source added.

During the reunion episode of the hit series back in 2021, Aniston and Schwimmer both confessed having crushes on each other while they were filming the show.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer said. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other.”

“But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” he added revealing the reason they never dated each other.