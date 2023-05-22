 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston to reunite with David Schwimmer in rom-com: Report

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023

Jennifer Aniston to reunite with David Schwimmer in rom-com: Report
Jennifer Aniston to reunite with David Schwimmer in rom-com: Report

Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer are reportedly gearing up to star in a Hollywood movie.

The Intelligence actor is said to have begged The Morning Show star to sign a romantic comedy with him for years, claimed New Idea Magazine.

After years of persuasion, Schwimmer has finally convinced Aniston and she is “finally accepting scripts” in which she could be paired with the actor.

The outlet revealed that while Schwimmer wants them to reprise their iconic characters from the hit NBC sitcom, Ross Gellar and Rachel Green, Aniston is adamant they do something new.

“This is huge for David,” an insider told the publication. “He’s been on Jen to team up in a movie for years now, but the Friends connection put her off.”

“It took years before Jen was known for anything else but that show and her divorce from Brad [Pitt],” the source added.

During the reunion episode of the hit series back in 2021, Aniston and Schwimmer both confessed having crushes on each other while they were filming the show.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer said. “And I think we both, at some point, were crushing hard on each other.”

“But it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” he added revealing the reason they never dated each other. 

More From Entertainment:

'The Flash' stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton open up about departure from show

'The Flash' stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton open up about departure from show
Riley Keough makes appearance at the front row of Dior 2024 fashion show

Riley Keough makes appearance at the front row of Dior 2024 fashion show
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cosy up as they step out amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez cosy up as they step out amid divorce rumours
Millie Bobby Brown steps out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s parents in Florida

Millie Bobby Brown steps out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi’s parents in Florida
Amber Heard finally accepts Elon Musk advice after Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard finally accepts Elon Musk advice after Johnny Depp trial
James Gunn rates 'Oldboy' and 'A History of Violence' as favourite comic book movies

James Gunn rates 'Oldboy' and 'A History of Violence' as favourite comic book movies
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit with reality of married life after 'honeymoon period' video

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hit with reality of married life after 'honeymoon period'
Martin Scorsese details what led to perspective shift in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes

Martin Scorsese details what led to perspective shift in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' at Cannes
Jennifer Lawrence ditches fancy heels for comfy flip flops at Cannes red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence ditches fancy heels for comfy flip flops at Cannes red carpet
Nick Cannon explains why he ‘rejects’ child support payments as father to 12

Nick Cannon explains why he ‘rejects’ child support payments as father to 12
Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol' video

Iam Tongi wins 'American Idol'
Miley Cyrus gets candid about ‘learning’ ways to ‘enhance’ her life video

Miley Cyrus gets candid about ‘learning’ ways to ‘enhance’ her life