'The Flash' stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton open up about departure from show

The Flash stars Grant Gustin and Candice Patton recently discussed their decision to leave the series after season 9, regardless of whether the show would continue beyond that point.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gustin revealed that he had actually considered leaving earlier but was convinced to stay for a little longer.

Initially planned as a six-year run, the series was extended to seven, and Gustin contemplated ending it with season 8 after getting married during season 5 and becoming a parent in season 7. However, after a conversation with executive producer Greg Berlanti, he decided to stay for season 9.

Gustin admitted that when he made the decision to leave after season 9, he didn't know if the show would continue without him as the titular hero.

He mentioned that it would have made him question his decision if the show had gone on to a season 10 while he moved on to other projects. He expressed relief when it was determined that the final season would consist of 13 episodes and serve as the series finale.

Patton, who plays Iris West-Allen, also revealed that she had been considering leaving the show for some time. She had conversations with other actors who had previously left the series, such as Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, and Jesse L. Martin, to gather insights on their experiences. Ultimately, she arrived at the decision to leave after season 9, without knowing that it would be the show's final season.

Reflecting on her time on The Flash, Patton emphasized the impact it had on her personal life. She mentioned the sacrifices she made, living away from home for nine years and lacking a sense of normalcy. With the show coming to an end, she expressed gratitude for the crew and the memories they created together.

Valdes, who left the show in season 7, shared that his decision to depart was influenced by a desire to prioritize his mental health and pursue other opportunities. Although he felt a sense of duty to the fans and the show, he ultimately had to follow his personal compass and make the best decision for himself.

Cavanagh, who exited as a series regular after season 6 but returned for subsequent seasons, including the series finale, expressed gratitude for being able to step away and return as desired. He acknowledged the importance of not overstaying one's welcome and the excitement of playing a supervillain like the Reverse-Flash. He felt fortunate to have been invited back for multiple seasons and considered it an ideal situation.

As the stars bid farewell to The Flash, they acknowledged the emotional impact and the significance of the show in their lives. While Gustin and Patton have decided not to watch the series finale immediately after its airing, Patton mentioned the possibility of watching it in the future when she can enjoy it from a different perspective.