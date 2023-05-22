Wanda Sykes explains why she can’t get ‘cancelled’

Wanda Sykes has recently explained why she isn’t scared of cancel culture.



“To me, the whole complaint about cancel culture is a lot of men — especially straight men — who are just pissed that they can’t say things anymore, y’know?” said Sykes in a new interview with The Guardian.

The Bad Moms actress continued, “And it’s not like you can't say these things. You can say them, but now there’s just consequences.”

“So, that’s why I say I can’t get cancelled. Only God can say, ‘All right, Wanda, that’s enough,’” explained the 59-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Evan Almighty star opened up that she’s not hesitant to discuss controversial issues.

Sykes mentioned that in her new Netflix special, she talked about the transgender community in a different angle.

“I welcome my trans sisters into the ladies’ room. Maybe you’ll make us do better, y’know?” stated the Jexi actress.

Sykes also disclosed that she preferred “distancing” herself from comedy stars who are not “like-minded”.

The comedian recalled cutting ties with Roseanne Barr when she posted a racist tweet about a senior member of the Obama administration back in 2018.

“I never, like, fell out with her. I just made a statement that I could no longer be on that show, because of the comment made by Barr,” pointed out Sykes.

In the end, the actress added, “I think it’s just knowing who you are and what you will say and won’t say.”

Meanwhile, Sykes was 44 when she came out in 2008 and married wife Alex.