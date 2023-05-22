Kate Winslet adds another BAFTA to her collection with Best Actress win

Although she has 20 awards in her collection, it seems the 'Titanic' star is still deeply touched

British actress Kate Winslet took home another BAFTA award after claiming the win for Best Actress. The 47 year old star broke down crying while accepting the award for her stunning performance in I Am Ruth.

Although she has somewhere around 20 awards in her collection, it seems the Titanic star is still deeply touched by the wins that come her way. She even referenced her habit of getting emotional when accepting the award at the Royal Festival Hall for the ceremony.

She starred in I Am Ruth along with he daughter Mia Threapleton to whom she paid tribute in her speech. “If I could break it in half, I would give the other half to my daughter Mia Threapleton, we did this together, kiddo. To people in power, please criminalise harmful content, we don't want it... to any young person long person listening please ask for help, It will be there just ask for it.”

The actress has a long history with the BAFTAs, as she took her first win in 1996 when she was just 20 years old for the best supporting actress with the role of Marianne Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility.