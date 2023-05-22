 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry keeps himself ‘out of Meghan’s hair’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday May 22, 2023


Prince Harry is reportedly ‘living the sweet life’ and keeps himself out of Meghan Markle’s hair.

These claims and accusations have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

In a piece for News.com.au she said, “on paper, Harry now has everything he seemed to desperately want.”

Especially since he’s managed to escape from “indentured royal work” now that he “has a family of his own, and even Hummingbird feeder to keep him out of Meghan’s hair.”

Now he’s managed to cultivate a life where “he can ride bikes! Hike! Run barefoot along the beach with the wind in his remaining hair! (Actually, nothing stronger than a mild breeze might be the best bet.)”

This insight contradicts earlier claims that overtook social media, and accused Prince Harry of ‘running away from family time’ in a hotel room.

Earlier today Ms Tominey made these revelations and admitted that the couple lead ‘such independent’ lives from each other that they “Such is their independence from each other that a leading hotel chain “have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own.”

For those unversed, this hotel in question is the uber exclusive Los Angeles’ club San Vicente bungalows which does not even allow phone camera inside the premesis. 

More From Royals:

King Charles, Prince William feel no pain at suffering of Harry, Meghan?

King Charles, Prince William feel no pain at suffering of Harry, Meghan?
‘Hollywood Harry’ has US public ‘rolling their eyes’

‘Hollywood Harry’ has US public ‘rolling their eyes’
Prince Harry set to make history with landmark legal case

Prince Harry set to make history with landmark legal case
Kate Middleton thinks Prince William is a ‘nightmare’

Kate Middleton thinks Prince William is a ‘nightmare’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase comparisons to Diana rubbished video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle car chase comparisons to Diana rubbished
Prince Harry's at the mental level of a ‘teenager’ that ‘needs a shower' video

Prince Harry's at the mental level of a ‘teenager’ that ‘needs a shower'
Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry look like a ‘shriveled up man’ video

Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry look like a ‘shriveled up man’
Prince William sees Prince Andrew as a problem just like Harry?

Prince William sees Prince Andrew as a problem just like Harry?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t make up their minds’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘can’t make up their minds’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was 'blessing in disguise' for them

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle told Royal family was 'blessing in disguise' for them

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’

Prince Harry’s ‘invading other people’s privacy for his own gain’
Prince Harry urged to ‘post sexy photos’ to be interesting again

Prince Harry urged to ‘post sexy photos’ to be interesting again