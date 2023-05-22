Prince Harry seen with his brother William in King Charles latest picture

Prince Harry remains close to his father King Charles III's heart despite no longer being a working member of the royal family.



The 74-year-old monarch has seemingly offered another olive branch to his younger son. The Duke has been spotted in new photo at the Buckingham Palace.

The newly crowned King met the Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf at the Palace during one of his royal engagements this week. It comes just over a week after the the 74-year-old's coronation, which the SNP leader attended in his role as first minister.

In the pictures of the two men shaking hands, a photo appearing to show the Duke of Sussex and his elder brother Prince of Wales in military uniforms can be seen on in a frame on a side table.

The snap seemingly revealed that Charles loves Harry the most even after all his allegations and claims.

The photo also shows Harry remains close to the 74-year-old King's heart despite no longer being a working member of the royal family.

The Duke also attended the King's coronation in May, but left the palace soon after the crowning ceremony in order to celebrate Prince Archie's fourth birthday in California just hours after the the monarch's historic event.

Earlier this week, the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson released a statement claiming that Harry and Meghan were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase. The incident occurred after the Sussexes had attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.