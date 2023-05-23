Taylor Swift, Matty Healy romance 'moving fast': They're 'head over heels'

File Footage

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are taking their relationship to the next level as the duo is expected to work together in the singer's next studio album post her Eras tour.



The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s romance with the 1975 frontman is “moving fast” as the duo is said to be “head over heels” for each other.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Swift has finally moved on from her ex Joe Alwyn as she is “madly in love” with Healy.

“Things are moving fast,” an insider told The Sun of their ongoing romance. “They’re head over heels. It’s been decided he will help her pen songs and he might even provide some vocals.”

“He’s been inspired after attending several shows on her US tour, but they won’t have a lot of time to work together this summer, as The 1975 also have their shows.

“They are working things out, though, and are keen to make it happen. Ideally, he would like a proper collab, with the whole band involved,” the insider said.

“That’s the only way Matty will ever appear on stage with her,” the outlet shared. “He feels he has to earn it.”

After the news broke of their romance at the beginning of this month, Healy flew to to Nashville, Tennessee, to see his alleged new lover perform on stage.

Swift even told her fans in Massachusetts during her concert that she has “never been this happy” in her life seemingly confirming relationship with Healy.

“I’ve never been this happy in all aspects of life ever before. It is not just the tour. I just feel like my life finally makes sense,” the superstar told the crowd.

It was also claimed that Swift and Healy were romantically involved with each other almost ten years ago but it was a “very brief” relationship but “timings just didn’t work out” for the duo then.