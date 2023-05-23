 
Royals
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew receives sweet advice as he refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Duke of York Prince Andrew has reportedly snubbed King Charles orders to leave 30-room mansion in Windsor, and is reportedly determined to stay there.

King Charles is reportedly keen to hand Royal Lodge in Windsor to Prince William and his family, and wants Andrew to move to Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has refused to leave Royal Lodge, where he has been staying for almost 20 years.

He reportedly plans to stick to the terms of the 75-year lease he signed 20 years back.

The Times, citing a palace insider, reported recently, “The lease is in the duke’s name so no one can take that away from him”.

Meanwhile, a royal expert has given a sweet advice to the Duke of York amid alleged Royal Lodge drama.

PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR Jordan James told Entertainment Daily, “This is, admittedly, a tricky situation, and if Prince Andrew hadn’t been steeped in scandal I feel the nation would feel the decision unfair.”

“But with his reputation firmly in tatters and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge vying for the national spotlight (and winning) I think it would be best for Andrew to bow out gracefully, lest he look even more like a toddler throwing his toys out of the pram.”

