King Charles rings in the New Year with heartwarming video message

Buckingham Palace blazes with joy as King Charles welcomes 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
December 31, 2025

Buckingham Palace lights up as King Charles welcomes 2026

King Charles extended warm greetings for the New Year in a heartwarming video message.

On December 31, Buckingham Palace released an animated video showcasing fireworks as the royals welcome 2026.

The special message alongside the video reads, "As 2026 arrives around the world, we wish you all a very happy New Year!"

In the comments section, the well-wishers of the monarchy joined the royals in order to celebrate 2026.

One fan wrote, "Wishing you and your loved ones a Happy New Year!"

"Happy New Year to the King and to the whole Royal Family," another penned.

Notably, King Charles concluded 2025 on a positive note by sharing news about his cancer recovery journey.

In a video message, Prince William and Prince Harry's father revealed that with the help of "early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders,’ my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."

