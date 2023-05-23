Tom Sandoval spotted with new girlfriend days after Raquel Leviss split

Tom Sandoval is already moving on with a new woman, just days after his split from Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval is already moving on with a new woman, just days after his split from Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, whose affair with Sandoval ended his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix.

As per the US Sun, Sandoval is reportedly dating Karlee Hale, an influencer based in Texas, and was even spotted out on multiple dates with her.

Sandoval and Hale’s romance was first uncovered when a Texas-based TikTok user, Sarah Koefod, shared an original video of them enjoying a date at a hotel bar in Austin, Texas; the video was posted a few hours before Sandoval’s split from Leviss went public.

Koefod shared in her post: “Last night I was actually out in Austin, Texas, where I live and I saw Tom with a mystery woman. You'll notice this little Pomeranian that was sitting with them. It's the woman's dog. And I was actually able to find her Instagram, it was pretty easy.”

She then shared a photo of the dog from Hale’s Instagram story from the same night, writing: “And this was her Instagram with the dog last night at dinner once they were seated at the Peacock (the hotel restaurant).”

Since then, eagle-eyed fans have found multiple photos of Sandoval and Hale hanging out together over the past weeks; they were spotted working out together in one set of photos, and in another, shopping.

Sandoval’s latest romance comes hot on the heels of what has been dubbed the ‘Scandoval’; his affair with co-star Leviss was exposed about two months back, leading to his breakup with longtime girlfriend and costar, Madix.

Both Leviss and Sandoval publicly apologised for their actions, and Leviss has since stayed low; she was reported to be getting therapy soon after, and as per a source cited by Page Six, ‘dipped out’ of a romance with Sandoval earlier this month.