Rob Marshall rejects claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton

Rob Marshall dismisses claims ‘The Little Mermaid’ mocks Kate Middleton

US filmmaker Rob Marshall has rejected claims his upcoming film The Little Mermaid mocked Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

According to a report by the Courier Mail, the film scene has absolutely nothing to do with Kate Middleton.



Rob Marshall rejected the reports at the premiere of The Little Mermaid in Sydney, saying, “It’s absolutely false.”

“I don’t know where that came from, that’s the most insane thing. People are hilarious how they just dig and find things.”

The filmmaker continued, “There’s no truth to that whatsoever.”

Earlier, there were reports Disney’s new version of "The Little Mermaid" features a scene that appears to mock Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Richard Eden had also confirmed on Twitter, “Remake of #TheLittleMermaid does include what appears to be a dig at the Princess of Wales, I can confirm after a preview today. How pathetic that a great company like @Disney should try to burnish its 'woke' credentials at the expense of Catherine. #Disney #royal.”

The reports had sparked anger among the supporters of the British royal family particularly Kate Middleton.