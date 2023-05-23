 
Tuesday May 23, 2023
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers announces new clothing line

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, announced she is launching her new clothing line in theme with her podcast, Just a Little Shady.

On Friday Haile shared an Instagram Reel that gave fans a glimpse into her new project. “it’s official!!” she captioned the post, adding, “go to justalittleshadypodcast.com.”

In the get-ready-with-me video, the daughter of Grammy-winning rapper applied makeup while also talking about her new line. She added that she has “been working on this for like, almost a year at this point.”

She also explained that she “wanted to make sure that whatever we put out was not gonna only be super comfortable and cute but also could be worn as just a regular clothing line,” further describing that she didn’t want the items to “look just like merch.”

The collection includes sweatshirts, caps, T-shirts and sweatpants in neutrals like tan, black, white and cream with the items ranging from $33 to $63, per Page Six Style.

Last summer, the outlet reported that Mathers had filed a trademark application to sell clothing under her newly launched entertainment brand, Hailie Jade, LLC.

In some of the promotional images for her clothing brand, she posed with her fiancé Evan McClintock.

The couple announced their engagement after six years of dating in early February. Hailie shared a carousel of images with her beau as they celebrated the moment. She wrote “casual weekend recap…” in the caption while also adding crying emoji, heart and a ring emoji with the date.

Haile Jade debuted her podcast, Just A Little Shady, which is a clear nod to her father Eminem’s evil and mischievous Slim Shady alter ego, last year in July.

