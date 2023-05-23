Nick Jonas opens up about bringing up Malti Marie with both Christianity and Hinduism

Nick Jonas has recently revealed how he and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ different religions played vital role on their baby daughter Malti Marie’s upbringing.



“I have a deep and meaningful relationship with God but God has taken many different shapes than what I just read in one book now,” said the singer during latest episode of Dax Shepherd’ s podcast, Armchair Expert.

Talking about raising his daughter Malti, Nick revealed that he taught her daughter some “elements of biblical principles” along with Hinduism.

“Marrying an Indian woman who is Hindu, I have learned so much about that religion and faith that it is so inspiring,” stated the Jealous hit-maker.

Nick believed that they are “raising a child who is gonna have elements of biblical principles and also from the Hindu faith”.

It is pertinent to mention that Nick and PeeCee often celebrated occasions including Diwali, Thanksgiving at their Los Angeles residence. The couple also posted their celebration on social media.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nick is currently promoting his new album with the Jonas Brothers.

On the other hand, PeeCee is busy shooting for her next movie, Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba in London. Other movies in the pipeline include Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.