Alex Rodriguez denies cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Madison LeCroy

Alex Rodriguez bashed Madison LeCroy for spreading false narrative about him after she revealed he messaged her on social media despite being engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

During an appearance on Pillows and Beer podcast, the Southern Charm star, 34, revealed that the former baseball player, 47, slid into her DMs on Instagram in 2020.

She went on narrate in detail her interaction with A-Rod who, she claimed, wanted to make her his “side chick” while being engaged to J.Lo, 53.

LeCroy siad she was very clear with Rodriguez since the beginning that she would not become his “side chick” as he was in a committed relationship with the Mother star at the time.

Responding to her fresh claims, a representative of Rodriguez told Page Six, “Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying get a 16th minute.”

“Please stop wasting everyone’s time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false,” the statement added.

Speculations about A-Rod and LeCroy’s romance were leaked in 2021 and shortly after that, the athlete and Lopez called off their engagement.