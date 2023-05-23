Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino feature in first trailer of ‘The Color Purple’

Halle Bailey and Fantasia Barrino starrer The Color Purple dropped its first trailer on Monday.

The book adaptation is based on the 1985 classic of the same name. Both movies are based on and share the title with a novel by Alice Walker.

“Dear Celie, we have more than just kings and queens,” Halle Bailey’s character Nettie says in the trailer. “We are at the center of the universe.”

Described as a ‘bold’ reboot of a cherished classic by by Warner Bros., The Color Purple chronicles the lives and struggles of Black women residing in the US south in the early 1900s.

Cast of the feature includes besides Taraji P. Henson, H.E.R, Colman Domingo, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Corey Hawkins and Danielle Brooks besides Bailey, Barrino.

Brooks will resume her role as Sofia for which she won a Tony nomination after portraying the character in the 2015 Broadway revival.

The 2023 movie is being produced by Oprah Winfrey – who starred in the original version directed by Steven Spielberg. Opray Winfrey got an Oscar nod for her portrayal of Sofia.

At CinemaCon in Las Vegas where she debuted a teaser of the film Oprah confessed to the audience that the 1985 film “was the biggest and most important thing that happened to me.”