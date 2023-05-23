Sydney Sweeney looks gorgeous while leaving Martinez Hotel in Cannes

She is working with Powell on the set of their romantic comedy film named 'Anyone But You'

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney showed off her luxurious style while making her way out of the Martinez Hotel during the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by her fiancé Jonathan Davino once again.

The actress donned an adorable baby blue midi dress with floral work which perfectly showed off her toned figure. She paired the dress with silver strappy heels as well as a white Miu Miu bag.

She completed the look with pearl earrings, retro blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick. She also wore her eye-catching diamond engagement ring which she wore for the first time on Monday in public.

This was The White Lotus star's first time wearing the ring in around seven months as she is rarely spotted donning the jewel.

Davino was in matching attire as he wore a baby blue polo shirt, and white trousers paired with loafers. The pair’s relationship has been seeming brittle after rumours started circling Sweeney and her co-star Glenn Powell due to their sizzling chemistry.

She is working with Powell on the set of their romantic comedy film named Anyone But You.