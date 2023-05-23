 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sydney Sweeney looks gorgeous while leaving Martinez Hotel in Cannes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 23, 2023

She is working with Powell on the set of their romantic comedy film named Anyone But You
She is working with Powell on the set of their romantic comedy film named 'Anyone But You'

Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney showed off her luxurious style while making her way out of the Martinez Hotel during the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by her fiancé Jonathan Davino once again.

The actress donned an adorable baby blue midi dress with floral work which perfectly showed off her toned figure. She paired the dress with silver strappy heels as well as a white Miu Miu bag.

She completed the look with pearl earrings, retro blue eyeshadow and pink lipstick. She also wore her eye-catching diamond engagement ring which she wore for the first time on Monday in public.

This was The White Lotus star's first time wearing the ring in around seven months as she is rarely spotted donning the jewel.

Davino was in matching attire as he wore a baby blue polo shirt, and white trousers paired with loafers. The pair’s relationship has been seeming brittle after rumours started circling Sweeney and her co-star Glenn Powell due to their sizzling chemistry.

She is working with Powell on the set of their romantic comedy film named Anyone But You.

More From Entertainment:

Initial reviews for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ is out and they’re not great

Initial reviews for The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’ is out and they’re not great
Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx is dealing with stroke

Mike Tyson says Jamie Foxx is dealing with stroke
Joe Jonas says he ‘cried his eyes out’ when Nick became ‘The Voice’ coach

Joe Jonas says he ‘cried his eyes out’ when Nick became ‘The Voice’ coach

Beyonce stuns while out and about on date with Jay-Z

Beyonce stuns while out and about on date with Jay-Z
Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino feature in first trailer of ‘The Color Purple’ video

Halle Bailey, Fantasia Barrino feature in first trailer of ‘The Color Purple’

Taylor Swift fans announce ‘Speak Up Now’ campaign amid Matty Healy romance

Taylor Swift fans announce ‘Speak Up Now’ campaign amid Matty Healy romance
Alex Rodriguez denies cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Madison LeCroy

Alex Rodriguez denies cheating on Jennifer Lopez with Madison LeCroy
Nick Jonas opens up about bringing up Malti Marie with both Christianity and Hinduism

Nick Jonas opens up about bringing up Malti Marie with both Christianity and Hinduism
Leonardo DiCaprio snubbing close pals for rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio snubbing close pals for rumoured girlfriend Gigi Hadid

Aubrey Plaza opens up about her famous ‘deadpan’ persona

Aubrey Plaza opens up about her famous ‘deadpan’ persona
Gisele Bundchen glimpses into new life in Miami after Tom Brady split video

Gisele Bundchen glimpses into new life in Miami after Tom Brady split
Gerard Pique searching for house near ex Shakira’s residence in Miami: Report video

Gerard Pique searching for house near ex Shakira’s residence in Miami: Report