 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday May 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Signs that all is not well in Meghan and Harry's marriage

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 24, 2023

Signs that all is not well in Meghan and Harrys marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Although the leading UK daily praised the couple for proving their doubters wrong by keeping their marriage intact in the widely circulated article, it added that "The Sussexes are frazzled, fraught and lacking romance – like any couple with young kids."

It said, "Five years after their wedding, the omens are bad as Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions."

The newspaper wrote, "Such is their independence from each other that the owner of a leading hotel chain in Montecito recently said they have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own."

Meanwhile, commentators believe all is not well in the Sussexs' marriage.

Eagle-eyed observers say the couple did not release a family photograph on Christmas and Harry was seen promoting his book "Spare" without Meghan by his side earlier this year.

They think no acknowledgment of their five-year wedding anniversary, Harry's solo appearance at the coronation of King Charles and Meghan's solo brand relaunch with WME are enough of evidence to corroborate their claims that the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on the rocks.

More From Royals:

Series starring Meghan Markle coming to Netflix next month

Series starring Meghan Markle coming to Netflix next month

Kate Middleton mocks Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton mocks Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'proven compulsive liars'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'proven compulsive liars'
Jennifer Garner has 'sympathy' towards Ben Affleck but does not 'war with JLo' video

Jennifer Garner has 'sympathy' towards Ben Affleck but does not 'war with JLo'
Meghan Markle wears pants in marriage, Harry is more 'emotive': Expert video

Meghan Markle wears pants in marriage, Harry is more 'emotive': Expert
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slicker' social media driving 'jury' confused video

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slicker' social media driving 'jury' confused
Prince William made 'clear' to pals he won't tolerate 'disrespect' towards Kate video

Prince William made 'clear' to pals he won't tolerate 'disrespect' towards Kate
Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence' video

Kate Middleton no longer needs William 'support': 'Increasing levels of confidence'
Kate Middleton stuns as island queen in THIS photo

Kate Middleton stuns as island queen in THIS photo
Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives

Expert takes a look at changes in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s lives
Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie meets Iraqi President, PM

Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie meets Iraqi President, PM
Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security

Prince Harry lands in trouble yet again as he loses case against UK govt over security