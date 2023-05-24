Signs that all is not well in Meghan and Harry's marriage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be heading in different directions five years after their marriage, according to an article published on the fifth wedding anniversary of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Although the leading UK daily praised the couple for proving their doubters wrong by keeping their marriage intact in the widely circulated article, it added that "The Sussexes are frazzled, fraught and lacking romance – like any couple with young kids."

It said, "Five years after their wedding, the omens are bad as Harry and Meghan seem to be heading in different directions."

The newspaper wrote, "Such is their independence from each other that the owner of a leading hotel chain in Montecito recently said they have a room set aside for Harry where he occasionally stays on his own."

Meanwhile, commentators believe all is not well in the Sussexs' marriage.

Eagle-eyed observers say the couple did not release a family photograph on Christmas and Harry was seen promoting his book "Spare" without Meghan by his side earlier this year.

They think no acknowledgment of their five-year wedding anniversary, Harry's solo appearance at the coronation of King Charles and Meghan's solo brand relaunch with WME are enough of evidence to corroborate their claims that the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on the rocks.